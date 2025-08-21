Wipro acquires Harman's engineering R&D unit in $375 million deal

Wipro is acquiring the digital transformation solutions (DTS) business of audio products maker Harman for $375 million in cash to strengthen its presence in engineering research and development (ER&D) services.

The deal, expected to be completed by the end of this year and subject to US antitrust approval, will see more than 5,600 DTS employees, including key leadership, across the Americas, Europe, and Asia move to Wipro.

The acquisition will enhance Wipro’s capabilities in domain-led design, connected products, and software platforms. With deep engineering expertise, AI-native platforms, proprietary accelerators, and autonomous agent frameworks, the Bengaluru-based company aims to expand into a higher-margin business.

Harman, a US-based subsidiary of Samsung acquired in 2016, provides DTS as part of its portfolio. “Their specialised engineering expertise, combined with Wipro’s consulting-led, AI-powered capabilities, will significantly enhance the value we deliver to clients. DTS’ strong presence in high-growth sectors and strategic markets complements our global footprint and strengthens our position as a trusted transformation partner,” said Srini Palia, chief executive officer and managing director of Wipro. According to Nasscom, engineering R&D is the fastest-growing segment of the Indian IT industry, projected to expand at 7 per cent with revenue of $55 billion in FY26. In comparison, IT services are expected to grow at 4.3 per cent. Digital engineering also accounted for two-thirds of large deals in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and retail.

“This agreement unlocks the next chapter for the DTS business unit—one where it can scale faster, reach more clients in key industries, and fully realise its growth potential,” said Christian Sobottka, CEO of Harman. Harman’s DTS is a global provider of ER&D and IT services across industrial, consumer, hi-tech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. It operates in 14 countries, including India, the US, South Korea, the UK, Poland, and Germany. The unit reported revenue of about $314 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, with about 85 per cent from services and the rest from products. After the acquisition, DTS will be integrated into Wipro’s engineering business. The company reorganised its business units in April to align with clients’ evolving needs and focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, and digital transformation.