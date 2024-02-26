Home / Companies / News / Wipro and Nokia launch private 5G wireless solutions for enterprises

Wipro and Nokia launch private 5G wireless solutions for enterprises

The joint solution will initially be made available to customers in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and sports entertainment industries

Photo: Bloomberg
Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Wipro and Nokia on Monday launched 5G private wireless for enterprises to help scale their digital transformation.

"This joint solution will provide enterprises with a secure 5G private wireless network solution integrated with their operation infrastructure," announced the companies in a joint statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This joint solution will initially be made available to customers in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and sports entertainment industries.

The Finnish telecom gear maker will provide Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solutions, including hardware and software. Bengaluru-based Wipro, with its 5G Def-i with Industry DOT and OTNxt platforms, will offer guidance and industry insights for effective integration into the enterprise environment.

Wipro will develop the architecture and design to address clients' business challenges, as well as implement and manage the end-to-end network to ensure business goals are met.

"By combining Nokia's network expertise with Wipro's strategic business, technology, and connectivity capabilities, we are enabling the promise of technology to drive impactful change and value," said Jo Debecker, global head of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

"Digital transformation is at the top of the enterprise agenda, and enabling this is the driving force behind everything we do at Nokia. We are pleased to work with Wipro, a company that shares that vision, to provide a private, secure 5G network solution that integrates seamlessly into enterprises' operation infrastructure and further scales their digital transformation," said Stephan Litjens, vice president of Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions at Nokia.

Also Read

OPPO signs cross-licence agreement with Nokia to resolve patent dispute

HMD Global launches Nokia 105 Classic phone with UPI app at Rs 999: Details

Wipro Q2: Analysts cut EPS est, price targets to factor more revenue slide

HMD Global launches Nokia G42's 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India

Wipro likely to lag peers with dismal 1.3% yearly revenue growth in Q2FY24

No ammonia emission in Ennore plant area in Dec: Coromandel International

Wipro, Nokia partner to provide 5G private wireless corporate solutions

Allcargo Supply Chain to add 3 mn sq ft of warehousing space in 2-3 yrs

Matter 'practically settled' with Celestial Aviation: SpiceJet to NCLT

Govt may look at enhanced KYC requirements for certain class of corporates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nokia5GWipro5G technologyBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story