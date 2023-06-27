Wipro extends closing date for Rs 12,000 crore-share buyback to Jun 30

IT company Wipro on Tuesday said it has extended the closing date for its Rs 12,000 crore-share buyback programme by a day to June 30.

The last date was June 29.

"On account of change in working day from June 29, 2023 to June 28, 2023, Sebi vide its e mail dated June 27, 2023 has allowed extension in the tendering period by one working day.

"Accordingly, the buyback closing date will be Friday June 30, 2023 instead of Thursday, June 29, 2023," Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board had approved a proposal to buyback up to 26,96,62,921 equity shares, being 4.91 per cent of the total paid-up equity shares, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 12,000 crore at a price of Rs 445 per equity share.