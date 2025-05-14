Wipro announces digital transformation partnership with Hachette UK

Wipro Limited on Wednesday announced a digital transformation partnership with Hachette UK, one of the largest publishing groups in the United Kingdom.

Wipro will upgrade Hachette UK's IT systems by implementing SAP S/4HANA, using RISE with SAP. The goal is to improve efficiency, speed up finance operations, and make it easier for Hachette to respond to changing market conditions.

“We are looking forward to embarking on this critical project with Wipro,” said Brendan Goss, Group CIO, Hachette UK & Hachette Book Group USA.

“Adopting SAP S/4HANA signifies an important step in our digital transformation efforts, as it will help us enhance operational efficiency and provide us with the ability to adapt to changing market conditions quickly. All of this will help us better capitalise on new and emerging opportunities and create new growth venues for our business,” he said.

Wipro will lead the transformation by creating a full roadmap to modernise HUK’s systems across finance, procurement, and sales — all while keeping disruption to a minimum. The program aims to improve flexibility, data-based decisions, and overall business performance.

“We are thrilled to support Hachette UK on their modernisation journey,” said Sarat Chand, managing director – United Kingdom & Ireland, Wipro Ltd.

“Our consulting-led, AI-powered approach towards this end-to-end SAP S/4HANA transformation will allow us to drive enhanced agility and faster innovation for the HUK team, helping them realise their business goals,” he added.

Wipro’s selection comes as the company continues to demonstrate strong leadership in the SAP ecosystem. The IT major was recently recognised by SAP as a RISE with SAP Validated Partner for its excellence in delivering complex cloud-based ERP projects and has posted industry-leading growth in SAP-related services.