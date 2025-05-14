Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors shares fall after 51% drop in March quarter net profit

Tata Motors shares fall after 51% drop in March quarter net profit

Shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday dropped over 1 per cent after the firm reported a 51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

Tata Motors
Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,19,503 crore, as against Rs 1,19,033 crore in the year-ago period. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday dropped over 1 per cent after the firm reported a 51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The company's stock dipped 1.26 per cent to settle at Rs 699 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 3 per cent to Rs 686 apiece.

On the NSE, it slipped 1.05 per cent to Rs 700.20 a share.

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,556 crore for the March quarter, hit by lower volumes and operating leverage.

The auto major had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,19,503 crore, as against Rs 1,19,033 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Also Read

Q4 results LIVE news updates: Aditya Birla Real Estate registers net loss of ₹131 crore

Tata Motors shares hit speed bump, down 3% post muted Q4; what analysts say

Stocks to watch today, May 14: Tata Motors, HAL, Eicher, Lupin, Airtel

Tata Motors Q4FY25 profit drops 51%, flags challenges amid tariff war

Tata Motors eyes strong EV sales rebound in FY26 with new launches

For the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's consolidated net profit was Rs 28,149 crore, compared to Rs 31,807 crore in the preceding financial year.

The total revenue in FY25 was Rs 4,39,695 crore, as against Rs 4,34,016 crore in FY24.

Tata Motors noted that tariffs and related geopolitical actions are making the operating environment uncertain and challenging.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why Moet Hennessy is slashing jobs and retreating from retail bets

Jio Credit raises Rs 1,000 crore in maiden bond issue at 7.19% yield

Swiggy delivers over 300k cakes on Mother's Day 2025, big jump from 2024

Airbnb targets India's Gen Z, millennials to drive growth: Co-founder

GreenCell Mobility gets govt's letter of award for 472 e-Buses in MP

Topics :Tata MotorsQ4 Results

First Published: May 14 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story