Wipro launches global 'Innovation Network' to boost AI-led collaboration

Wipro Limited, the tech giant known for providing artificial intelligence (AI) technology services and consultancy, has rolled out its global Wipro Innovation Network, an initiative aimed at accelerating co-innovation with clients using cutting-edge technologies.

The network will bring together expertise from across the globe to help solve complex challenges across industries, leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and more.

"At Wipro, we believe that collaboration fuels innovation," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro Limited.

“The Wipro Innovation Network is a catalyst for AI-powered co-innovation. By bringing together our global clients, partners, academia, and tech communities, we aim to accelerate innovation that solves real-world challenges, unlocks bold new possibilities, and drives competitive edge for our clients,” he added.

The new platform will focus on five key tech areas: Agentic AI, robotics integrated with embodied AI, quantum computing, digital ledger technology, and quantum-safe cyber resilience.

This initiative will tap into Wipro’s broader innovation ecosystem, which includes its Innovation Labs, partnerships, Wipro Ventures, the crowdsourcing platform Topcoder, alliances with academic and research institutions, and a large tech talent pool. Together, these elements will feed into a continuous cycle of idea generation, research, and development.

As part of the launch, Wipro also unveiled a state-of-the-art Innovation Lab at its Kodathi campus in Bengaluru. Spanning 60,000 sq. ft., the facility is designed to serve as a collaborative space where clients can explore transformative technologies.

“The Wipro Innovation Network reflects our commitment to client-centric co-innovation,” said Sandhya Arun, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited.

She added, “It offers our clients direct access to a global repertoire of innovations that inspire new ideas. Our teams of technologists, scientists, designers, and domain experts are eager to collaborate with clients to envision and prototype scalable solutions with measurable business impact.”

Wipro’s global Innovation Labs will allow clients to work directly with Wipro teams in focused, high-impact workshops. These centres showcase breakthrough developments in: agentic software systems, smart factories powered by embodied AI, cloud-connected vehicles, AI-driven inspection tools, wealth and earnings analytics powered by AI, and quantum applications for drug discovery.