Home / Companies / News / Wipro may skip salary hikes for top performers with higher compensation

Wipro may skip salary hikes for top performers with higher compensation

The move comes at a time when Wipro is dealing with a plethora of problems ranging from weak client spending to tough competition from larger rivals

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Wipro may skip giving hikes to "top performers with higher compensation" in its largest business line in the upcoming round of salary revisions in December, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday citing an internal memo. 

The move comes at a time when the company is dealing with a plethora of problems ranging from weak client spending to tough competition from larger rivals. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"We are doing a selective MSI (merit salary increases) rollout based on our business affordability," Nagendra Bandaru, the managing partner and president of the "Enterprise Futuring" business line told employees in an e-mail, according to Reuters.

Wipro will prioritise employees with lower compensation among those eligible for a raise, Bandaru highlighted, adding that "top performers with higher compensation may not be covered in this cycle".

Employees will receive their raises on December 1. Wipro Enterprise Futuring, one of four global business lines at the Bengaluru-based firm created as part of an organisational overhaul in April, deals with large-scale digital and tech transformation for companies.

India's $245 billion information technology industry, which had gained immensely from a pandemic-induced digital services boom, has been struggling in recent quarters as clients curtailed spending on discretionary projects amid inflationary pressures and global economic uncertainty.

Salary bills are the biggest contributor to expenses for IT companies, typically accounting for over 60 per cent.

Earlier this week, Wipro is mandating that all its employees globally work from office at least thrice a week from this month.  Companies have been reversing or modifying their "remote work" policies as Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions wound down for reasons including better communication and collaboration among workers.

Last week, Infosys asked some employees to return to office 10 days a month, while industry leader TCS has asked employees to return to the office for five days a week.

Wipro has been encouraging employees to work from office thrice a week since May and about 55 per cent of the workforce are currently working from office at that frequency, a company spokesperson said. Wipro had 244,707 employees as of September 30.

The Bengaluru-based company confirmed the mandate will be effective November 15.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Salary of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drops 21% to Rs 56.45 crore in FY23

Salary hikes of major IT companies take a back seat amid weak demand

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Indian startups give salary hike of 8-12% in FY23, favour ESOPs: Study

Tesla to import completely made electric cars from Germany into India

Go First lenders to challenge move that could let lessors reclaim planes

JSW Steel reports 12% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Oct

Snitch looks to open 7-8 stores in FY24, expand deeper into Indian cities

Genpact CEO 'Tiger' Tyagarajan announces retirement, B K Kalra to take over

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :WiproSalary hike IT companiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story