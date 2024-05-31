Home / Companies / News / Avoid hype of new tech, prioritise relevance for customers: Flipkart exec

Avoid hype of new tech, prioritise relevance for customers: Flipkart exec

In a fireside chat session during the 4th edition of AI @Walmart 2024, he said businesses often get caught in the "fog of the hype" around any new technology

Flipkart
"When you're building a solution, make sure that you have the right data, that would make it a powerful solution," he said. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 10:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Businesses must understand new technology before incorporating it into solutions, avoiding hype, said Ravi Vijayaraghavan, Chief Data Analytics Officer and SVP at Flipkart.

In a fireside chat session during the 4th edition of AI @Walmart 2024, he said businesses often get caught in the "fog of the hype" around any new technology.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Building customer-centric use cases is crucial, he emphasised and advised against becoming overly focused on technology.

"Whenever a new technology comes, today it is GenAI, it was something else in the past...there is what I call the fog of hype, it is some sort of a need or urgency to incorporate that technology into your products or services. I would resist that and first understand the problem that one is trying to solve," he said.
 

In 9 out of 10 cases, he further spoke, data beats algorithm.

"When you're building a solution, make sure that you have the right data, that would make it a powerful solution," he said.

He mentioned that finding the right balance between simplicity and complexity is crucial for businesses. "Simpliciity is key. ..I ask my team to not complicate things but to use the simplest model that will solve the problem in a meaningful manner."

However, one should not be afraid of complexity, he said, "Some problems are truly complex. to be able to balance when you have to be simple and when to be complex is a skill in itself...keep simple problems simple and understand complexity where there is complexity".

Also Read

Walmart experiments with AI to enhance customers' shopping experiences

Flipkart Internet receives Rs 924 cr infusion from its Singapore entities

Walmart shares surge, market value hits $500 billion as results impress

Walmart launches Centre for Tech Excellence at IIT Madras for AI adoption

With IPO in mind, Flipkart may move domicile from Singapore to India

Decision on Burman family open offer rests with Sebi: Religare's Saluja

UK workers' union to proceed with industrial action at Tata Steel plants

Hero MotoCorp's corporate communication head Bharatendu Kabi resigns

Adani Ports signs 30-year concession pact to operate Tanzania Port Terminal

REC board approves raising borrowing limit in foreign currency to $24 bn

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :FlipkartTechnology

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story