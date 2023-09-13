Home / Companies / News / Wire maker R R Kabel IPO subscribed by 25% on first day of bidding

Wire maker R R Kabel IPO subscribed by 25% on first day of bidding

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of wires and cables manufacturer R R Kabel Limited was subscribed 25 per cent on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of wires and cables manufacturer R R Kabel Limited was subscribed 25 per cent on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 32,78,072 shares against 1,33,17,737 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 36 per cent and the portion for non-institutional investors received 29 per cent subscription.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,72,36,808 equity shares.

Price range for the offer is Rs 983-1,035 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the issue will fetch up to Rs 1,964 crore.

On Tuesday, TPG-backed RR Kabel Ltd said it has mobilised Rs 585.62 crore from anchor investors.

The company runs five manufacturing units - one each cable and wire units in Waghodia in Gujarat and in Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and a commercial lightings plant in Bengaluru and one each fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) units in Roorkee in Uttarakhand and Gagret in Himachal Pradesh. As much as 88 per cent of its revenue comes from cables and wires.

The company proposes to utilise Rs 136 crore of the net proceeds from the fresh issue to pare down debt.

RR Kabel, a part of the RR Global Group, had a net profit of Rs 214 crore on a revenue of Rs 4,386 crore in FY22.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

RR Kabel IPO off to slow start on Day 1; Should you subscribe?

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

WhatsApp introduces Channels for instant celebrity and news updates

ESR Group to invest Rs 360 cr to build 57 acre logistic park in Odisha

Bombay Dyeing to sell 22 acre plot for Rs 5,200 cr to Japan's Sumitomo

GMR Group bags Rs 2,470 cr order to install smart meters in Uttar Pradesh

Amazon Web Services signs pact with Isro, IN-SPACe to advance capabilities

Topics :IPOMarkets

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story