Home / Companies / News / ESR Group to invest Rs 360 cr to build 57 acre logistic park in Odisha

ESR Group to invest Rs 360 cr to build 57 acre logistic park in Odisha

ESR Group on Wednesday announced that it has acquired 57 acres of land in Cuttack, Odisha to develop a logistic park with an investment of about Rs 360 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

ESR Group on Wednesday announced that it has acquired 57 acres of land in Cuttack, Odisha to develop a logistic park with an investment of about Rs 360 crore.

ESR Group, one of the leading asset managers in Asia Pacific, in a statement, said it has acquired 57 acres of land in Cuttack with a total development potential of 1.2 million square feet.

ESR Group will make an investment of about Rs 360 crore for the construction and development of ESR Cuttack Logistics Park.

Abhijit Malkani, CEO of ESR India, said, "ESR Cuttack Logistics Park assumes a pivotal role in reshaping the next phase of expansion for e-commerce, retail, and 3PL customers."

The steadfast growth of online and retail consumers in Odisha has motivated us to expand in the region and offer a best-in-class facility integrated with green building features, he said.

ESR Cuttack Logistics Park was acquired with one operational building, which is now fully leased and occupied by one of India's largest e-commerce companies.

ESR is on track to complete the construction of the second building. The park is projected to accommodate six buildings.

ESR Cuttack Logistics Park is a multi-building facility strategically located in Odisha, the eastern part of India, where the availability of large scalable development sites is rare, the company said.

This marks ESR's foray into Odisha.

The demand for logistics facilities has surged due to the resilient growth of Odisha's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) over the last 10 years at 7.9 per cent annually on average (excluding Covid-19 year 2020-21), alongside increased income and purchasing power as well as robust digital penetration, the company said.

Warehousing demand is mainly driven by third-party logistics (3PLs), e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, durables, paints, chemicals, automobiles, and ancillaries, it added.

As of June 30, 2023, ESR has a development work-in-progress of USD 13 billion.

ESR India, part of the ESR Group, is a leading developer and manager of industrial and logistics real estate with assets under management (AUM) of about USD 1.6 billion.

Also Read

360 ONE launches global platform 360 ONE Global, appoints new team

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here

Bombay Dyeing to sell 22 acre plot for Rs 5,200 cr to Japan's Sumitomo

GMR Group bags Rs 2,470 cr order to install smart meters in Uttar Pradesh

Amazon Web Services signs pact with Isro, IN-SPACe to advance capabilities

General Datatech to expand India operations, double headcount in 1 year

Juniper Green Energy gets $350 mn investment from AT Capital Group, Vitol

Topics :Odisha Cuttack

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story