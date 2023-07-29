Home / Companies / News / Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited, GAIL sign interconnection agreement

Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited, GAIL sign interconnection agreement

The interconnection agreement will pave the way for making the NEGG a part of the National Gas Grid, he said

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) and GAIL India have signed an interconnection agreement to connect the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) of IGGL with the Barauni Guwahati Pipeline (BGPL) of GAIL, according to an official release on Saturday.

The agreement was signed by IGGL chief executive officer Ajit Kumar Thakur and GAIL's zonal chief general manager R Choudhury here on Friday.

The interconnection agreement will facilitate connection of the NEGG with the BGPL at three locations - Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Baihata and Panikhaiti in Assam, Thakur said.

The interconnection agreement will pave the way for making the NEGG a part of the National Gas Grid, he said.

The pipeline for interconnection will be laid by GAIL at an estimated cost of Rs 15.16 crore. The amount will be reimbursed by IGGL to GAIL.

IGGL is laying the 1,656km-long NEGG at an estimated project cost of Rs 9,265 crore.

The project has so far achieved a physical progress of 75 per cent with scheduled mechanical completion of Phase I by March 2024, the release added.

Also Read

Hindus to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023 today, here's all you need to know

Adani's Dhamra LNG terminal receives 1st cargo, to start gas revolution

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

GAIL Q3 profit drops 90% on petrochemical, natural gas marketing woes

Boom Live launches teen fact-checking network to address misinformation

Chalet Hotels' revenue rises 21% to Rs 310 cr, ARR grows 38% to Rs 10,217

NCLAT to decide over NCLT order on insolvency against Coffee Day Global

Power Grid board approves raising Rs 5,700 cr through bonds in FY24

TCS undergoes rejig, creates a business unit focused on AI, Cloud

Topics :GAILIndradhanushGas pipelineAssam

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story