With KCM, Vedanta group to make a fresh-go at India's growing copper demand

Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources looks to start production from its earlier litigated copper mines in Zambia, according to company executives. Mined production will be sold in Indian markets, among others, according to the company.

Agarwal's copper interests—through India-listed Vedanta entity's Sterlite Copper and Vedanta Resources' Konkola Copper Mines (KCM)—had been in litigation for the last few years. However, the assets have had different outcomes in the last few quarters, with KCM helping the conglomerate make a fresh attempt at India's copper demand.

In an investor call post its June 24-ended earnings, company executives with Vedanta Ltd informed analysts they expect 100 kilotonnes (KT) of copper production from KCM by the end of FY25.



In an email response to Business Standard, a Vedanta Resources spokesperson said production from this mine would be targeted for sale in global markets, including the Indian one.

“Most definitely, as it has been done in the past. KCM will also look to serve the Indian market. Copper is clearly a metal of the future, and its supply chain is one which the Government of India is also extremely keen to secure, given the huge demand for copper in the country, its current limited domestic production, and very high import levels,” said a Vedanta spokesperson.

The conglomerate was in a long-drawn battle over ownership of the KCM mines prior to a September 2023 Zambia government decision to reinstate the group as the mine owners. In July, Vedanta said it had made the due payments and regained ownership of these mines.



The Vedanta spokesperson did not state what share of volumes the group plans to sell to India. At a starting production of 100 KT, this is half of India’s overall demand for refined copper in the June 24-ended quarter, which was at 201 KT.

Meanwhile, Sterlite’s Tuticorin unit remains shut due to a Supreme Court order. The Vedanta spokesperson refused to comment on whether the sale of copper from the KCM mines will help the group capitalise on the copper demand opportunity they lost due to the shutdown of the Tamil Nadu unit.

Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit had a 400 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA) capacity. In the email response to Business Standard, the Vedanta Resources spokesperson said, “Vedanta is deeply committed to Zambia and the Zambian people and to the Zambian government’s vision for the next ten years. KCM, we believe, is well placed to produce 300 KT of copper during this period.”