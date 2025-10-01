Bajaj Auto reports 9% jump in September vehicle sales at 510,504 units

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales, including exports, to 510,504 units in September.
The Pune-based automobile firm had posted total sales of 469,531 vehicles in September 2024, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at 325,252 units last month, as compared to 311,887 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 4 per cent.
Exports during the month under review jumped 18 per cent to 185,252 vehicles, from 157,644 vehicles in the year-ago period, the company said.
Sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market rose by 5 per cent year-on-year to 273,188 units in September, as against 259,333 units in the same month last year.
