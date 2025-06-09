Home / Companies / News / Rapido to undercut Zomato, Swiggy with 8-15% restaurant commissions

Rapido to undercut Zomato, Swiggy with 8-15% restaurant commissions

Ride-hailing firms have previously struggled with high costs and thin margins, raising questions about the long-term profitability of the segment as Rapido enters the food delivery space

Rapido News
Rapido will launch food delivery services with significantly lower restaurant commissions and flat customer fees, targeting a Bengaluru pilot by July | File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ride-hailing platform Rapido is set to foray into India’s online food delivery market with a disruptive pricing strategy aimed at restaurants. The company plans to offer significantly lower commission rates than current market leaders Zomato and Swiggy.
 
By undercutting established players, Rapido is looking to attract restaurant partners and challenge the aggregator-driven model that has long defined the industry.
 
According to a report by The Economic Times, Rapido has agreed on commercial terms with restaurants through a partnership with the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI). While Zomato and Swiggy typically charge commissions of 16-30 per cent, Rapido’s rates will range from 8-15 per cent, depending on the order value.
 
The delivery fee model has also been simplified. For orders placed via the Rapido app, customers will be charged ₹25 for orders below ₹400 and ₹50 for those above. 
A pilot rollout is expected in Bengaluru by late June or early July. “This will especially help small restaurants,” one executive told The Economic Times, noting that Rapido’s lower commissions could appeal to price-sensitive businesses struggling with high aggregator fees. 
 

Ride-hailing to food delivery: How have competitors fared?

Rapido’s entry comes after multiple attempts by ride-hailing giants to crack the food delivery code, most of which ended in retreat.
 
Ola, for instance, launched Ola Cafe in 2015, followed by the acquisition of Foodpanda India in 2017. Despite heavy investment, both efforts fizzled out, and by 2019, Ola exited the space due to operational inefficiencies and intense competition.
 
However, Ola has recently re-entered through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-backed digital platform, emerging as a top food-ordering interface. As of mid-2024, Ola was processing 15,000–20,000 orders daily, capturing around a third of ONDC’s demand in metro markets like Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.
 
Uber, meanwhile, launched Uber Eats India in 2017 but exited just three years later, selling the business to Zomato in January 2020 in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $206 million. This transaction gave Uber a 9.99 per cent stake in Zomato.  It has not returned to the Indian food delivery sector since.
 

The Zomato-Swiggy duopoly

India’s online food delivery sector remains highly consolidated. As of June 2025, Eternal (formerly Zomato) leads with a market capitalisation of ₹1.95 trillion, according to data from companiesmarketcap.com. Zomato is driven by strong growth from both food delivery and its quick commerce subsidiary, Blinkit. Rival Swiggy, now valued at ₹933.75 billion, has also diversified, launching new services like Scenes, an events and ticketing platform. 
Together, Zomato and Swiggy have long maintained a tight duopoly. Whether Rapido can disrupt this established duopoly with its lower commission model remains to be seen.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eli Lilly's weight loss drug Mounjaro sales bulk up 60% on dosage upgrade

Tata Steel plans to commission UK electric arc furnace unit by 2027

HDFC Bank to pursue legal remedies against Mehta family of Lilavati Trust

MSC IRINA to embark on its first journey from Vizhinjam: Adani Ports

Sat Pal Bhanoo takes interim charge as LIC MD & CEO for three months

Topics :ride sharingFood deliveryBS Web ReportsZomatoSwiggy

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story