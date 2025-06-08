Home / Companies / News / Diabetes and obesity management drug Mounjaro sees sales rise in India

Rising demand and patient shift from 2.5 mg to 5 mg dosage behind Eli Lilly drug's sharp sales increase, say experts

Mounjaro, ELI Lilly
FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist displays a box of Mounjaro, a tirzepatide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Lilly at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. March 29, 2023 | REUTERS
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Eli Lilly’s diabetes and obesity management drug Mounjaro saw a sharp rise in sales for the third consecutive month, driven by increasing demand and a growing number of patients shifting to higher dosages, according to market research firm Pharmarack. In May, volume sales of the 5 mg dose grew by 2.5 times.
 
The drug, launched in India on 20 March this year, is currently available in two injectable dosage forms — 2.5 and 5 milligrams (mg). It is prescribed primarily for patients who meet certain clinical criteria related to obesity and diabetes.
 
Data suggests that both value and quantity sales of the 5 mg form more than doubled from April to May, outperforming the 2.5 mg dosage.
 
Mounjaro 5 mg sales rose from 9,380 units in April (valued at ₹3.08 crore) to 22,940 units in May, valued at ₹7.53 crore.
 
For the 2.5 mg form, demand growth was relatively muted — 19,350 units in May, up from 18,270 units in April. The sales value for May stood at ₹5.08 crore, up marginally from ₹4.8 crore the previous month.
 
However, the steady growth in the 2.5 mg dosage indicates a consistent rise in new patients starting the drug. Patients typically begin treatment with the 2.5 mg dose, which is gradually escalated.
 
“The almost doubling of sales for the 5 mg form is because existing patients are upgrading to higher doses after four weeks, while new patients are also onboarding Mounjaro in good numbers,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.
 
Treatment with Mounjaro is typically initiated with the lowest available dosage (2.5 mg), administered subcutaneously once a week.
 
“This starting dose is usually maintained for the first four weeks to help the patient adjust and minimise potential side effects,” said Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, director for minimal access, GI and bariatric surgery at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.
 
After this initial phase, the dose is commonly increased to 5 mg weekly, as weight-loss outcomes tend to be more pronounced at this level.
 
Experts add that while the 2.5 mg dose helps initiate the process, many patients experience a plateau at that dosage, and shifting to 5 mg allows for more consistent and promising results.
 
Doctors say inquiries for the drug have risen steadily, with Mounjaro now also being prescribed in select cases prior to bariatric surgery. Saggu said many new patients are actively inquiring about the drug, either as a new treatment option or as part of their ongoing weight management plans.
 
“Some of our existing patients, who were previously prescribed medications like Fenoglide, are now also being considered for Mounjaro as an alternative or add-on therapy,” he added.
 
According to standard guidelines for obesity management medications (OMMs), a patient must have a Body Mass Index (BMI) over 27 with at least one obesity-related comorbidity, such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, or high cholesterol.
 
However, doctors are also receiving inquiries from individuals who do not meet the medical criteria. “We are strictly discouraging its use for cosmetic purposes or in patients who do not meet the clinical threshold,” Saggu said.

Topics :DiabetesEli LillyObesity

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

