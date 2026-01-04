Home / Companies / News / Export to Venezuela less than 1% of total exports, says Bajaj Auto

The South American country has plunged into a crisis after the US captured its President, Nicolas Maduro, on Saturday

Bajaj Auto Ltd
In the April-December period of FY26, Bajaj Auto's total exports stood at 16,39,971 units as against 13,73,595 units in the year-ago period, up 19 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 7:11 PM IST
Bajaj Auto on Sunday said its exports to Venezuela accounts for less than 1 per cent of its total overseas shipments.

"We do export to Venezuela. Pulsar and Boxer are very popular, but these exports are less than 1 per cent of our total exports," Rakesh Shamra, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said.

He was responding to a query about the implications on its operations in the country following the capture of Maduro by the US.

Another Indian automaker, TVS Motor Company, said it has no meaningful presence in Venezuela.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

