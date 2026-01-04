Export to Venezuela less than 1% of total exports, says Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto on Sunday said its exports to Venezuela accounts for less than 1 per cent of its total overseas shipments.

The South American country has plunged into a crisis after the US captured its President, Nicolas Maduro, on Saturday.

"We do export to Venezuela. Pulsar and Boxer are very popular, but these exports are less than 1 per cent of our total exports," Rakesh Shamra, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said.

He was responding to a query about the implications on its operations in the country following the capture of Maduro by the US.

In the April-December period of FY26, Bajaj Auto's total exports stood at 16,39,971 units as against 13,73,595 units in the year-ago period, up 19 per cent.