Zomato terminates nearly 5,000 gig workers a month: Deepinder Goyal

Food delivery platform Zomato terminates nearly 5,000 gig workers a month due to cases of fraud, while around 1.5 to 2 lakh workers leave the platform voluntarily, according to Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive officer of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and quick commerce platform Blinkit.

In a video podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Goyal said: “Zomato, from its end, terminates 5,000 gig workers a month out of a total 7.5 lakh. On the other hand, 1.5–2 lakh leave each month by their own choice, and a similar number is onboarded on to the system per month.” He added that those who leave voluntarily consider gig work largely transient.

Goyal’s statement comes at a time when the company, along with other quick commerce and food delivery platforms, has faced protests from gig workers’ unions. While unions have said that gig workers operate under unfavourable working conditions, including a lack of social security, and are not paid adequate wages, Goyal said: “The company provides insurance in case a gig worker dies in an accident and also extends job offers to families.” He added that if a person works on the platform for eight to 10 hours for six days a week, the person can easily earn upwards of Rs 25,000.