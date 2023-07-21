Home / Companies / News / Xiaomi to bet big on Rs 10-15k segment for 5G smartphones, enhance reach

Xiaomi to bet big on Rs 10-15k segment for 5G smartphones, enhance reach

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is betting big on the Rs 10,000-15,000 device segment to regain its lost market share, a senior official of the company said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
According to market analysts, Xiaomi has recorded a decline in shipments for the last four consecutive quarters.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is betting big on the Rs 10,000-15,000 device segment to regain its lost market share, a senior official of the company said on Friday.

Xiaomi India, President, Muralikrishnan B said that the company has come up with a reset strategy and will focus to be "India's most loved and trusted smartphones" and IOT brand with "focus on efficiency and sustainability with a secure foundation."

He said that Xiaomi will operate with a leaner product portfolio and focus on democratising 5G in the country.

"Today most of the 5G devices that are being sold are above Rs 20,000. There is an increase in penetration in Rs 15,000-20,000 but mass of the market, the belly of the market is going to be in Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 where there is a clear opportunity for Xiaomi to replicate what we did with 4G and recreate that 5G magic," Muralikrishnan said.

According to Counterpoint Research, the Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 price segment had recorded the steepest decline of 34 per cent on a year-over-year basis in the March 2023 quarter while smartphones priced above Rs 45,000 recorded the highest growth of 66 per cent.

Muralikrishnan said that the company has been selling smartphones in the price range of Rs 15,000-30,000 as well and the response to the company's devices in the Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 bracket makes it confident to focus on the segment.

"Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 5G which have done exceedingly which gives us confidence that this is the right segment to target for 5G. We will stay true to what Xiaomi is known for, which is a product with the best of specs, the highest quality and honest pricing," he said.

According to market analysts, Xiaomi has recorded a decline in shipments for the last four consecutive quarters.

In the March 2022 quarter, Xiaomi shipments declined by 44 per cent on a YoY basis and the company slipped to third position with 16 per cent market share, according to Counterpoint Research.

Muralikrishnan said that the company will now grow offline retail reach to boost its business.

He said there will be a razor-sharp focus on not just expanding our distribution reach but also building strong retail capabilities that can help sustain this growth for the long term. 

The company plans to double sales promoters at retail stores from 4,000 at present to over 8000 by the end of this year, Muralikrishnan said. 

Also Read

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i available at discounted prices on Amazon: Details

BET Awards 2023: Everything you need to know about awards, performances

Falling behind in online sales, Xiaomi to focus on offline channels

Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications leaked before release, full details below

Xiaomi Pad 6 review: Good for gaming, learning, and everything in between

Green energy major Renew Energy to get Rs 64,000 cr loan from PFC, REC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys Bandhan Bank shares for Rs 187 cr

UltraTech Q1 profit after tax surges 7% on back of higher volumes

SJVN inks initial pact with REC to secure Rs 50,000 crore for projects

Trai said Jio tariffs not violationt: Devusinh Chauhan on predatory pricing

Topics :XiaomismartphonesCompanies

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story