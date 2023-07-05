Yes Bank's loan book grows 7.5% to Rs 2 trn in quarter ending June

The private sector lender’s deposits grew 13.5 per cent YoY to Rs. 2.19 trillion at the end of June, 2023. The share of low cost money — Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) — declined from 31.6 per cent in June 2022 to 29.4 per cent in June 2023. The credit-deposit ratio stood at 91.3 per cent in June 2023 as against 96.4 per cent a year ago.

Yes Bank posted a 7.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in loans and advances at Rs. 2 trillion at end of June 30, 2023 (Q1FY24). Gross retail disbursements stood at Rs. 11,357 crore in the quarter, slightly lower than Rs. 11,863 crore in Q1Fy23.