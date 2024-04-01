Home / Companies / News / Yulu partners with Yuva Mobility to launch its e2W service in Indore

Yulu partners with Yuva Mobility to launch its e2W service in Indore

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 8:32 PM IST
Yulu, a shared electric two-wheeler mobility provider, has launched its services in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Yulu has partnered with a local firm, Yuva Mobility, to operate its electric vehicles (EVs) in the city. This marks the first time Yulu has partnered with a local company to operate its EVs.

Yuva Mobility will independently operate Yulu's EVs across Indore with infrastructure and technological support from Yulu. This collaboration will allow Yulu to expand its reach to a new audience and enable Yuva to launch a profitable e-mobility venture.

Yulu is partnering with local businesses through their Yulu Business Partner (YBP) initiative to expand to other cities. This will allow Yulu to launch partner-led services in other cities across the country.

Under the partnership, Yulu has provided Yuva with electric vehicles, its AI and IoT-enabled mobility platform, swappable EV batteries, and charging systems. Yulu has also provided manpower training and onboarding support to Yuva.

Yuva Mobility's co-founder, Tarun Sharma, said the company is excited to introduce Yulu's EVs to Indore. Yuva aims to make Yulu a popular choice for navigating Indore's markets, cultural attractions, and other city areas.

Speaking on this, Amit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer of Yulu, stated, “We are delighted to flag off Yulu’s first YBP partnership in India’s cleanest city. With YBP, Yulu aims to accelerate the country’s EV transition by tapping into the entrepreneurial energy of founders who want to leave a lasting impact on their local mobility landscape.”

Yulu's shared EV service is now available in Indore's key areas, such as Palasia, New Palasia, Chappan, Bhawar Kuan, and Vijay Nagar. The company aims to replicate this model in other Indian cities.

Yulu currently operates in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. The company has served over 4 million users and claims to have prevented over 20 million kilograms of CO2 emissions.

Topics :Yulu bikesElectric Vehiclesautomobile manufacturerIndore

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

