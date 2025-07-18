ZEEL to launch 2 new hybrid channels, expand reach to new audiences

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) will launch two new hybrid regional channels in August, Zee Power (Kannada-language) and Zee BanglaSonar (Bengali-language), to expand its audience reach amid a shift in the type of content viewers consume today.

Both new channels are expected to feature fast-paced content. Through Zee BanglaSonar, the company aims to target male audiences (generally over 30 years) without alienating its female audience base, with a mix of fiction, non-fiction, films, and new experimental-format content. Through Zee Power, it aims to target a young, semi-urban audience, mostly females, with new-age and aspirational stories. Zee Power will launch with five new fiction shows and one non-fiction show, along with daily movie showcases and occasional world television premieres. Currently, ZEEL has a network of 50 Indian channels in 11 regional languages, according to its investor presentation.

“We wanted to go to those markets where we are strong in terms of a brand and where people believe in our storytelling—Zee Kannada and Zee Bangla as two markets,” Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, ZEEL, told Business Standard. “Secondly, consumption in these two markets on television is still high, and we thought of offering another channel in these markets that will not cannibalise our ongoing channels, but support them (like Zee Kannada and Zee Bangla) to grow overall TV audiences in those markets. The kinds of stories we will tell on these channels will be slightly different, more catering to today’s tastes, and will be more inclusive of the youth and today’s consumer choices, without alienating our loyal consumers.”

ALSO READ: Zee Entertainment shares fall over 3% after promoter stake hike rebuff While Sehgal did not disclose the investment in these channels, he added that the overall investment has been structured in a way where the company can recover it within a couple of years after the launch. Zee Kannada has a dominant presence in Karnataka with 44 to 45 per cent of the market share and generally airs content related to emotional drama and underdog stories. Siju Prabhakaran, chief cluster officer, south, said that as the type of content viewers consume evolves, Zee Power will help the company bridge this gap.

“Between both these channels, we want to have a very formidable market viewership share and capture different target groups for our advertisers. We believe this new audience will add strong value for advertisers,” Prabhakaran added. For Zee BanglaSonar, Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer, east, north, and premium cluster, said the company is targeting a double-digit market share after its launch. “We are trying to grow the category (with male audiences over 30 years) with this channel, both in terms of viewership and advertising revenue. It’s yet to be ascertained by what percentage advertising revenue will grow, but it will certainly increase, primarily because this proposition is aimed mainly at male audiences,” Ghosh noted.

Zee BanglaSonar will launch with 21.5 hours of original content, said Jalaluddin Mondal, chief channel officer, Zee Biskope and Zee BanglaSonar. Daily, the original content will be showcased for 3.5 hours, and in a couple of months, ZEEL expects to increase it by another 3.5 hours, he added. After several cost-cutting measures in FY25, the company is now focused on expanding its growth drivers, with investments in its intellectual properties (IPs) being one of the focus areas. “ZEE5 will certainly play a role, but we must not overlook the continued reach of TV. TV still commands a large share of our revenue, and we see it as the ultimate growth engine. The focus is on how we reinvent our offerings for consumers and create compelling value through our TV channels going forward,” said Sehgal.