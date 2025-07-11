Friday, July 11, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Zee Entertainment shares fall after shareholders reject fundraise plans

Zee Entertainment shares fall after shareholders reject fundraise plans

Zee Entertainment shares fell 3.1% after shareholders rejected a proposal to increase the promoter family's stake. The company's fundraise plan via convertible warrants also failed to secure approval

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

The company has cash and cash equivalents of ₹2,406 crore in FY25, according to its investor presentation.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after shareholders voted against a proposal to increase the promoter family’s stake, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell by 3.1% on Friday.
 
The stock closed at ₹137 per share as investors reacted to the company’s failure to secure shareholder approval at Thursday’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for a ₹2,200 crore fundraise through the preferential allotment of convertible warrants.
 
A source close to the development said the company would not face any negative impact, as it has enough cash to meet immediate requirements.
 
“...No (impact) in the near future because we have enough cash in hand right now,” said a source, who did not wish to be quoted.
 
 
The company has cash and cash equivalents of ₹2,406 crore in FY25, according to its investor presentation.

The board had earlier proposed that founder Subhash Chandra and his family increase their stake to 18.39% over 18 months, from the current 3.99%. In June, the board of directors of ZEEL had approved the issuance of 169,503,400 fully convertible warrants at ₹132 per warrant to the promoter group entities on a preferential basis. These warrants were proposed to be allotted to promoter group entities Altilis Technologies and Sunbright Mauritius Investments. 
 
“It is understandable that promoters want to increase their shareholding. However, the instrument chosen was inappropriate, as 75% of the funds are coming in only after 18 months, and the source of funds is unclear,” Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director (MD) of InGovern Research, a proxy advisory firm, told Business Standard. “Given the track record and ongoing SEBI investigation, institutional shareholders were uncomfortable with the uncertainty.”
 
Earlier, another source close to the promoter family had said that Subhash Chandra and his family, through the Essel Group, are expected to recover around ₹1,300 crore in one year from various parties who owed money to them.
 
Subramanian emphasised that with the company already having ₹2,406 crore in cash and cash equivalents, the end use of the additional funds was unclear. He added that the trust between the shareholders and the promoters, as well as with institutional shareholders, is very low and needs to be rebuilt over time through creeping acquisitions.
 
This follows a statement from one of the company’s largest shareholders, Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global. It stated on its website on Monday that it would vote in favour of the company’s issuance of fully convertible warrants to the promoter group entities on a preferential basis.

Topics : Zee Entertainment Shareholders Zee Group

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

