Zee Entertainment MD & CEO Punit Goenka takes voluntary 20% pay cut

Days after Zee Entertainment Enterprises laid off 50 per cent of its staff in its Bengaluru technology centre, its managing director & chief executive officer Punit Goenka today announced a voluntary 20 per cent cut in his remuneration. As per the annual report, the company had paid a remuneration of Rs 35 crore to Goenka in fiscal 2023.

“The organisation is sharply focused on adopting a frugal approach, as we move forward towards the set goals for the future. While I am in the process of implementing the required steps and actions across all the verticals of the company, I intend the required change in mindset, to begin from my desk. It is imperative to adapt as per the situation and at this point in time, ‘accountability & agility’ is the need of the hour,” Goenka said in a statement.

In January this year, Japan’s Sony Corporation decided to withdraw from a merger of its India unit with Zee leading to a fall in Zee's share price. The stock has lost 44 per cent of its value since January 1 this year. Zee shares closed at Rs 153 on Tuesday.

“As the chairman of the board, I welcome the decision and appreciate the thought and intent behind the same. It is important for leaders to set the right examples, and Goenka has done the same by taking direct charge of critical (revenue) verticals of the company. It is imperative for the management to enhance their productivity levels to achieve the set goals for the future and bring the company back to its original glory,” R. Gopalan, Chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said.