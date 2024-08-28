Zee to push for global reach of DP World ILT20, targets premium advertisers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), with the help of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), is expanding the global reach of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) in season 3.

“With ECB's help, we're focusing on countries like South Africa, the UK, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, as our current reach is largely concentrated in India,” said Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer – digital and broadcast revenue, ZEEL. In India, ZEEL aims to make ILT20 the second most popular cricket league after the IPL (Indian Premier League). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The franchise-style tournament, with six teams and 34 matches, is being played at the three UAE cricket venues in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. The third season of ILT20 is set to run from January 11, 2025, to February 9, 2025.

For advertisers, Sehgal said that ZEEL is focused on creating value as the consumer base consists predominantly of high-income groups in the UAE. He pointed out that while the IPL has a vast reach, it comes at a high cost, whereas ILT20 offers advertisers a similar premium experience with international players and high standards of cricket but at a more accessible price point.

“This will help us to give advertisers an opportunity to engage with premium brands and premium customers,” said Sehgal. “I think this year we are going to attract many advertisers, much more than we have done in the first two seasons,” he added.

“The strategy is not just about attracting global talent but also about making the UAE a cricketing hub for international fans, with a particular emphasis on the Indian market,” said David White, chief executive officer, DP World ILT20. “We know that in January and February, many Indians travel to Dubai to visit their families or for holidays. We want to be part of that experience and offer opportunities for people to come and watch cricket in the UAE,” he added.

The ILT20 is different as it allows nine overseas players per team, setting it apart from other global T20 leagues like the IPL, which limits teams to four overseas players. The league will be broadcast live on ZEE’s 15 linear channels and streamed for free on the ZEE5 OTT platform, with additional coverage through ZEE’s syndicate partners’ TV and digital networks globally. "Out of these 15 channels, 6 are South India channels to push South Indian viewership," Sehgal added.

So far, 69 players have been retained, with nearly 50 per cent having featured in their country’s World Cup squads, including cricketers like David Warner, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, and Wanindu Hasaranga.