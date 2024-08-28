MUFG Bank expects over 25% growth in India biz; to focus on large cos

MUFG Bank plans to grow its India exposure – onshore and offshore lending - by over 25 per cent annually and take it to over $25 billion in the medium term, a top executive of the Japanese banking major said here on Wednesday.

Shashank Joshi, MUFG's Deputy CEO and head of global corporate and investment banking in India, said the bank had about $15 billion exposure in India.

Of the $15 billion exposure, $7-8 billion is through the GIFT City branch. This (GIFT city) is the largest exposure by a foreign bank, Joshi said in response to media queries on the sidelines of Global Fintech Fest 2024.