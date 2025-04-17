Zelestra India appoints Prashant Kumar as chief financial officer

Renewable energy solution provider Zelestra India on Thursday announced the appointment of Prashant Kumar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

Kumar will report to Sajay K V, the CEO, and will oversee all financial operations for India with a focus on strengthening financial governance, driving strategic planning, and optimizing capital efficiency to support business expansion, the company said in a statement.

The appointment comes as Zelestra continues to strengthen its market position, the CEO said.

"The company is growing every day. We now have a pipeline of wind, solar and BESS technology of over 5 GW in total, with three major projects in construction this year. This accelerated growth means we need a top senior leadership team to ensure we rise to all of the challenges ahead. Therefore we welcome Prashant to Zelestra India team," he said.

Kumar has a post-graduate degree in Management from XIMB (Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar) and more than two decades of experience in financial operations, fund management, capital raising, and project financing.

His experience in high-growth sectors includes senior finance leadership positions at Fortum India Private Limited, Tata Power Solar, Lanco Solar, and IndusInd Bank.

Zelestra India is an arm of Spain-based Zelestra which specialises in the development, commercialisation, construction and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects.