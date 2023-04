Zepto CFO Jitendra Nagpal quits, plans to launch a venture capital firm

Meanwhile, Zepto has announced the appointment of crypto firm CoinSwitch's chief financial officer Ramesh Bafna as its new CFO. Bafna is an ex-CFO of Myntra and an early member of the Flipkart team

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru

