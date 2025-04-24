Zomato's food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan steps down amid internal reshuffle

Rakesh Ranjan, the chief executive of food delivery at Eternal, Zomato ’s parent company, is stepping down from his role, reported The Economic Times.

Ranjan, who took on the position in May 2023, is reportedly leaving at a time when Zomato’s core food delivery business is facing stiff competition and a slowdown in growth. This division remains the company’s largest contributor to both revenue and profits.

“There’s an internal reshuffle underway, and as part of that, Ranjan is stepping down from his position as food delivery CEO. Deepinder [Goyal] will take over operations until a permanent replacement is finalised,” the report said citing a source.

ALSO READ: Zomato food delivery COO Rinshul Chandra resigns to pursue new passions A few internal and external candidates are currently being evaluated for the role, the person added. The final appointment is expected to take place in the coming months.

Also Read

Ranjan’s exit comes as Zomato faces increasing pressure from its biggest rival, Swiggy. In the October-December quarter, Swiggy captured 43 per cent of India’s food delivery market, up from 42 per cent in the previous quarter, according to analysts. Many experts have attributed this gain to competitors enhancing their 10-minute food delivery services.

In response, Zomato recently introduced its own rapid food delivery option, integrated within its main app and through its quick commerce arm, Blinkit.

However, the broader food delivery segment has been showing signs of a slowdown. Zomato’s food delivery business saw sluggish growth in the December quarter. The company reported a gross order value (GOV) of ?9,913 crore for the period, marking a 2 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter and a 17 per cent increase year-on-year.

In March, Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal acknowledged deeper issues within the industry. “Food delivery has multiple systemic issues that need to be solved. Once we solve those, the interests of Zomato, restaurants, and the customers will get aligned towards growth. I'm hoping that we can launch some of these things in the next three months,” Goyal had said.