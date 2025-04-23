Spandana Spoorthy CEO Saxena resigns; CFO Damani named interim chief

Shalabh Saxena, managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited (SSFL), has resigned with immediate effect, even as the loss-making non-banking finance company, working as a microfinance institution, battles with the ongoing microfinance stress.

Ashish Kumar Damani, current president and chief financial officer (CFO), will be the interim CEO of the company with effect from April 23, 2025. The board has approved the appointment of A K Damani as interim CEO. The company remains committed to a seamless transition in its leadership, SSFL said in a filing with BSE.

The stock of the company closed six per cent lower at Rs 305.2 per share on BSE. Damani has been working as CFO since March 19, 2022. Prior to joining Spandana Sphoorty, Damani had worked in various capacities at Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd, an entity that merged with IndusInd Bank.

Saxena, in his resignation letter, said he had been with Spandana for over three years now. Over time, he had been nurturing the thought of pursuing opportunities outside the company and believed the time was now.

“I would hence want to step down from my current position with the assurance of a smooth transition over my notice period,” he added.

Early this month, CARE Ratings had affirmed SSFL’s long-term bank rating of “A”. The ratings for SSFL factor in a comfortable capitalisation profile with a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 36 per cent and gearing of 2.5 times as on December 31, 2024. Further, SSFL has sought approval from its board and shareholders to raise confidence capital of up to Rs 750 crore. However, the company is yet to finalise the details and timeline.

The rating is, however, constrained by a significant weakening of its earnings profile, as SSFL reported a net loss of Rs 601 crore during 9M FY2025, CARE said.