Zomato food delivery COO Rinshul Chandra resigns to pursue new passions

Zomato food delivery COO Rinshul Chandra resigns to pursue new passions

Chandra has resigned with effect from April 5 'to pursue new opportunities and passions', Zomato stated in the filing

Rinshul Chandra

Rinshul Chandra, Chief Operating Officer of Zomato's Food Delivery business, has tendered his resignation. Image: X@Rinshul

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rinshul Chandra, Chief Operating Officer of Zomato's Food Delivery business, has tendered his resignation, the company has said in a regulatory filing.

Chandra has resigned with effect from April 5 "to pursue new opportunities and passions", Zomato stated in the filing on Saturday.

In his resignation letter addressed to Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, Chandra wrote, "I am writing to resign as COO - Food Ordering & Delivery Business of Eternal Limited, effective April 7, 2025. After careful consideration, I have decided to pursue new opportunities and passions that align with my evolving personal and professional goals".

While the brand name of the company's food delivery business Zomato remains the same, along with the app, the company has changed the name of the corporate entity to Eternal. 

 

  Last week, food delivery platform Zomato fired nearly 600 customer support executives within a year of hiring. These people were hired under its Zomato Associate Accelerator Program (ZAAP), which was launched last year. 

The layoffs were also happening due to higher usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer services.
 
The terminations have impacted employees from the Gurugram and Hyderabad offices of the company. 
Zomato had reportedly hired about 1,500 people under its ZAAP programme. Initially, these employees, who were hired for customer support roles, were given hopes of transitioning to better roles. However, towards the end of their tenure, the company did not renew several of these contracts.
 
The layoffs happened within a month after the company launched Nugget, an artificial intelligence-powered customer support platform, to optimise its operations.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zomato Food delivery online food delivery

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

