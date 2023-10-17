Home / Companies / News / Zomato has nothing to do with helmet-less woman biking viral video: CEO

Zomato has nothing to do with helmet-less woman biking viral video: CEO

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don't endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don't have a 'Indore Marketing Head'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
File photo of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Zomato Managing Director & CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday clarified that the company has "absolutely nothing to do" with a viral video in which a woman is seen riding a motorcycle without helmet dressed as a delivery partner of the online food delivery firm in Indore.

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don't endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don't have a 'Indore Marketing Head'."

He was responding to a post by an user of X, who posted a video of a woman dressed as a delivery partner of Zomato riding a high-end motorcycle carrying the company's delivery bag.

"Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll...," posted the X user with handle @rajivmehta19.

The video had gone viral with over 15 lakh views.

Goyal in his response added, "This seems to be someone just "free-riding" on our brand. Having said that, there's nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic."

Zomato care also responded to the user saying, "Hi Rajiv, we'd like to clarify that we had nothing to do with this video. We do not endorse helmet-less biking and we do not have an 'Indore marketing head'.

Also Read

Chole Bhature, Biryani, Momos: What's India ordering most on Zomato?

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide medical support to delivery partners

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Bajaj Finance picks 26% stake in fintech firm Pennant Technologies

Ajmera Realty bags housing project in Mumbai; eyes Rs 360 cr sales revenue

Government to exit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, but over an extended period

Jio Financial set to launch suite of loan products to expand footprint

Maruti to pay $1.54 billion in stock to Suzuki Motor for local plant

Topics :ZomatoDeepinder GoyalViral video

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story