Zomato launches AI chatbot for seamless food ordering for 'Gold' customers

According to the platform, this feature will be accessible exclusively to Zomato Gold members and will be launched in a phased manner.



The platform revealed that Zomato AI operates on a multiple-agent framework, endowing it with a diverse range of prompts for various tasks, essentially granting it multiple capabilities to cater to customer needs around the clock.

"Craving a specific dish? Zomato AI will present you with a widget, listing all the restaurants serving your desired dish. Unsure about what to order? No problem! Zomato AI can suggest a list of popular dishes or restaurants, taking the guesswork out of your meal selection," the blog stated.

The platform further said in the blog, "One of the significant advancements we've made is the creation of numerous functions on Zomato that we are able to expose to our AI agents. This allows the AI agents to dynamically call for whatever data they need in order to best serve the customer query. Our in-house developed technology seamlessly links together all these multiple prompts and functions, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted conversation with Zomato AI. This innovative feature is another effort to provide a seamless customer experience, making your interaction with Zomato AI as effortless as a chat with a good friend."

Zomato asserts that the chatbot is equipped to handle a wide range of user queries, even tackling complex questions such as "What should I eat when I'm hungover?" or "Can I find something high in protein and low in carbs?"

"Zomato AI is dedicated to helping you discover the perfect dish when you're browsing Zomato with a growling stomach," the blog emphasised.

To try out this feature, the users must have the latest version of the Zomato app installed on their phone and should be Zomato Gold members.

Food delivery and restaurant aggregation platform Zomato has introduced 'Foodie Buddy,' also known as Zomato AI, a personalised artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot. The company said in its recent blog post that the chatbot has been designed to assist customers in making their dining choices.