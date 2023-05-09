Home / Companies / News / Zomato shares sink 6% after rival food delivery aggregator Swiggy markdown

Zomato shares sink 6% after rival food delivery aggregator Swiggy markdown

Zomato ended the session at Rs 60.94 (BSE), valuing the food delivery company at Rs 52,281 crore

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Premium
Zomato shares sink 6% after rival food delivery aggregator Swiggy markdown

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Zomato fell over 6 per cent on Tuesday after Invesco, a US-based fund manager, nearly halved the valuation of its rival food delivery aggregator Swiggy.
Zomato ended the session at Rs 60.94 (BSE), valuing the food delivery company at Rs 52,281 crore.
The slashing of valuations of Swiggy comes at a time when many investors are re-evaluating the valuations of technology companies across the globe.

Also Read

US investment firm Invesco slashes Swiggy valuation by 33% to $5.5 billion

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

Costs near Rs 10K crore, Swiggy losses widen 2x to Rs 3.6K crore

Swiggy lays off 380 employees, CEO says 'very difficult decision': Report

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Birla Corporation's net profit down 23% to Rs 85 crore in March quarter

Blue Star targets to achieve 15% market share by FY25 in room AC segment

PESB recommends Parminder Chopra for PFC Chairman, Managing Director post

Vedanta appoints veteran Terry Daly as advisor for semiconductor business

Topics :ZomatoFood delivery in India

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story