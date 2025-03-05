Zydus launches affordable, breakthrough drug for transplant patients

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has launched ANVIMO, a breakthrough medication for the prevention of Cytomegalovirus infection for haematopoietic stem cell transplant and kidney transplant patients.

ANVIMO (Letermovir) will be available in dosages of 240 mg and 480 mg, the drug firm said in a statement.

CMV infection remains one of the most serious complications in transplant patients, often leading to graft failure, decreased survival and prolonged hospital stays.

Traditional CMV treatments, such as ganciclovir and valganciclovir, have notable limitations, including toxicity and bone marrow suppression.

Letermovir provides a safer, well-tolerated, and effective alternative, offering superior safety and reduced side effects while improving transplant outcomes.

"The introduction of ANVIMO marks a new era in bone marrow transplant and kidney transplant care in India. By making this critical therapy affordable and accessible, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare solutions," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel stated.

Also Read

Transplantation is a life-saving but financially burdensome procedure in India. The high cost of post-transplant care, particularly CMV prophylaxis, adds to the burden. Until now, innovator Letermovir 240 mg was imported at over Rs 5 lakh per month, severely limiting access.

With the launch of ANVIMO, Zydus said it has significantly reduced the cost by 91 per cent of the innovator price, making treatment of CMV prophylaxis significantly more affordable for Indian patients.

Zydus shares were trading 1.81 per cent up at Rs 887.60 apiece on BSE.