Zydus Medtech signs deal with Brazil's Braile Biomedica for TAVI technology

Zydus Medtech, a subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences, has entered into a global licensing agreement with Brazilian medical device manufacturer Braile Biomedica to commercialise its Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) technology in India, Europe and other select markets.

The agreement gives Zydus Medtech exclusive rights to market Braile’s balloon-expandable TAVI system in these geographies. The device will continue to be manufactured by Braile Biomedica in Brazil, while Zydus Medtech will handle marketing, regulatory activities and, in some cases, manufacture select components of the system.

TAVI is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat aortic stenosis, especially in elderly patients or those at high risk for open-heart surgery. The global TAVI market is currently valued at over $6 billion and is expected to expand due to growing demand for less invasive cardiac procedures.

Zydus Medtech is currently building its interventional cardiology portfolio and sees this partnership as a way to enter the structural heart therapy space. A clinical research programme for the device is expected to begin next year.

The TAVI system, which uses a single-piece bovine pericardium sheet instead of three separate leaflets, was originally developed based on a doctoral thesis by Domingo Braile, a noted cardiac surgeon in Brazil. According to the companies, the valve has been engineered for biocompatibility and structural durability, with the goal of maintaining functionality through complex vascular navigation.

The collaboration also includes a pipeline of future products to be launched over the next three years.

Zydus Lifesciences employs more than 27,000 people globally, including over 1,400 scientists in R&D. Braile Biomedica has been developing cardiovascular devices for nearly five decades and has a presence in Latin America.