Infosys lays off 240 trainees who failed to clear training programme

IT major Infosys has laid off 240 trainees for failing to meet the benchmark in its Generic Foundation Training Program, according to an internal email dated April 18, as reported by Moneycontrol.

The email was sent after the announcement of the final assessment attempt of these trainees who were onboarded during October-November last year, after waiting for around two-and-a-half-years.

“...Please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic foundation training program’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship program,” the email mentioned, as quoted by Moneycontrol.

Earlier this year also, the company let go of over 300 trainees in February, and 40-45 trainees in March under similar circumstances.

‘Upskilling for those affected’

Infosys has reportedly offered the affected trainees to opt for external training programmes via NIIT or UpGrad, sponsored by the company.

“As you explore opportunities outside of Infosys, we have planned professional outplacement services to help you on that journey. We also wish to offer you another career pathway, by taking an Infosys sponsored external training to prepare for potential roles in the BPM industry. On successful completion of the training, you may also apply to available opportunities in Infosys BPM Limited. However, if you wish to continue honing your IT skills, you also have an option to choose an Infosys sponsored external training program on Information Technology fundamentals to further support your IT career journey,” the email mentioned.

Terminated after months of waiting for hiring

The trainees in question — around 1,200 — were sent offer letters in 2022 and were supposed to join in 2023. However, the company did not onboard them as the industry was tackling a slowdown due to global uncertainty. The delay in onboarding of freshers was an industry-wide phenomenon.

They were eventually onboarded in October 2024, almost 2.5 after receiving their offer letters.

Layoffs follow large hiring announcement

What’s noteworthy is the layoff communication comes a day after the company announced that it is looking to hire thousands of fresh graduates from engineering colleges in this financial year.

On Thursday, Infosys said that it will hire 20,000 fresh engineering graduates this fiscal year.

Infosys Q4FY25 results

Infosys, on Thursday, also predicted weaker than expected revenue growth for FY26, becoming the latest Indian IT company to signal a difficult year ahead.

The company said it expected revenue growth for this financial year to be flat at 3 per cent on a constant currency basis, even as clients across verticals pulled back on discretionary spending.

Its net profit in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024-25 stood at ₹7,033 crore, down 11.7 per cent from a year earlier, as selling and marketing expenses increased. Revenue grew 7.9 per cent to ₹40,925 crore.