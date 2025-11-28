Agentic AI critical for India's growth trajectory, Arundhati Bhattacharya

Even as enterprises in India work their way around the fast-changing AI technology, Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson and chief executive officer of Salesforce India, believes that agentic AI will be critical for India and it needs to be adopted decisively.

Bhattacharya shared that agentic AI will be extremely significant for India, perhaps more so than for many other markets. She highlights that India is a highly populous country, and if we want to unlock the full potential of the country’s demographic advantage, then leveraging technologies that allow the country to scale impact efficiently is essential. Agentic AI is one such technology.

“Agentic AI allows us to bridge that gap by augmenting human capacity and enabling personalised, high-quality services at massive scale. This is why I believe agentic AI is critical for India’s growth trajectory. If we do not adopt it decisively, we risk being trapped in the middle-income bracket because our workforce will not be equipped to handle the velocity of change or the complexity of the challenges ahead. Deploying agentic AI is therefore not optional—it is fundamental to improving productivity, efficiency and overall economic competitiveness,” she told Business Standard in a virtual interaction. To elaborate her point, she talks about the way the country pushed for financial inclusion. “We have 1.4 billion people and around 600,000 villages. When India pushed for financial inclusion, it would not have been possible without the foundational technologies like Aadhaar and mobile connectivity. The same principle applies today. Whether it is access to healthcare, education, skilling or other essential services, there is no brick-and-mortar model that can deliver these at scale or with the speed our population requires,” she emphasised.

For Salesforce, India’s adoption of agentic AI is equally important. “We see India not only as a large consumption market but also as a hub of innovation and talent. As Indian enterprises and government institutions embrace agentic capabilities, we see substantial opportunities to partner with them, build relevant solutions and support the country’s digital transformation at scale,” said Bhattacharya. The California-based CRM firm counts India as an important market, and one which is growing fast for the global firm. According to regulatory filings, the Indian arm of Salesforce reported revenue of Rs 13,384 crore for FY25, up almost 47 per cent. The company’s headcount in the country also touched 14,000.

For Salesforce, India is not just a sales and distribution market, but also supports the broader Salesforce ecosystem worldwide. When asked if there are concerns on agentic AI and how it can impact employability, Bhattacharya said that concerns about job loss have arisen with every major technological shift, but history consistently shows that new technologies create more opportunities than they eliminate. “Agentic AI will follow a similar trajectory. It will certainly change the nature of work, but it will also create an entirely new set of opportunities. Transitions are rarely smooth, and some degree of discomfort is inevitable. The only way to make this transition less painful is to lean into it—to understand what agentic AI can do, build the right skills and prepare for the new roles that will emerge,” she said.

Bhattacharya believes that in a country like India, with 1.4 billion people, the real opportunity lies in unlocking human potential. “As standards of living rise, consumption rises, and so does the demand for goods, services and new forms of work. Economic growth does not reduce the number of jobs; it expands them. It would be illogical—and counterproductive—to believe that we should hold back progress or keep people under-resourced just to preserve outdated job roles,” she said. The focus should instead be on enabling people to adapt, upskill and participate in the new economy that agentic AI will create, shared Bhattacharya. The net outcome will be more jobs, higher productivity and better livelihoods.