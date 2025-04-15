Ananya Birla launches LOVETC to tap premium cosmetics market in India

The Office of Ananya Birla, Aditya Birla Group, has launched a premium cosmetic brand, LOVETC, to address the market gap for premium colour cosmetics in India.

“This strategic expansion follows Birla Cosmetics’ launch of Contraband earlier this year,” the company said in a release.

It added that the company’s foray into colour cosmetics is part of its long-term vision to build a dynamic beauty portfolio, leveraging deep consumer insights and expertise in delivering product excellence. India’s beauty market, valued at $629.42 million in FY24, is projected to more than double to $1,305.69 million by FY32, reinforcing the immense potential for fresh homegrown brands to thrive.

The launch portfolio includes advanced lipsticks, long-wear eyeliners, and mascaras.

Ananya Birla, founder and chairperson, Birla Cosmetics, said, “The launch of LOVETC reiterates our constant belief that price is not what defines luxury, the quality of the product does. Better quality at a better cost, LOVETC offers a fresh new take on beauty, by offering world-class, high-performance colour cosmetics where luxury comes as a promise of a better future.” She added, “With a strategic and consumer-first approach, we are poised to capture a 5–8 per cent share of India’s rapidly expanding cosmetics market, leveraging our expertise to drive meaningful impact and long-term growth.”