Home / Companies / People / Ananya Birla launches LOVETC to tap premium cosmetics market in India

Ananya Birla launches LOVETC to tap premium cosmetics market in India

"This strategic expansion follows Birla Cosmetics' launch of Contraband earlier this year," the company said in a release

Ananya Birla, Svatantra
Ananya Birla, founder and chairperson, Birla Cosmetics, said, “The launch of LOVETC reiterates our constant belief that price is not what defines luxury, the quality of the product does. Better quality at a better cost, LOVETC offers a fresh new take on beauty, by offering world-class, high-performance colour cosmetics where luxury comes as a promise of a better future.”
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 9:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Office of Ananya Birla, Aditya Birla Group, has launched a premium cosmetic brand, LOVETC, to address the market gap for premium colour cosmetics in India.
 
“This strategic expansion follows Birla Cosmetics’ launch of Contraband earlier this year,” the company said in a release.
 
It added that the company’s foray into colour cosmetics is part of its long-term vision to build a dynamic beauty portfolio, leveraging deep consumer insights and expertise in delivering product excellence. India’s beauty market, valued at $629.42 million in FY24, is projected to more than double to $1,305.69 million by FY32, reinforcing the immense potential for fresh homegrown brands to thrive.
 
The launch portfolio includes advanced lipsticks, long-wear eyeliners, and mascaras.
 
Ananya Birla, founder and chairperson, Birla Cosmetics, said, “The launch of LOVETC reiterates our constant belief that price is not what defines luxury, the quality of the product does. Better quality at a better cost, LOVETC offers a fresh new take on beauty, by offering world-class, high-performance colour cosmetics where luxury comes as a promise of a better future.” She added, “With a strategic and consumer-first approach, we are poised to capture a 5–8 per cent share of India’s rapidly expanding cosmetics market, leveraging our expertise to drive meaningful impact and long-term growth.”
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Madhur Bajaj, former vice chairman of Bajaj Auto, passes away at 73

TCS appoints Aarthi Subramanian as executive director-president & COO

Myntra's chief product & technology officer Raghu Krishnananda to step down

Federal Bank's Shalini Warrier resigns to explore new opportunity

Tech sector crucial for India's $7 trn economy goal by 2030: Nasscom Prez

Topics :Ananya BirlaAditya Birla GroupBirlaCosmetics

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story