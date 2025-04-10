TCS appoints Aarthi Subramanian as executive director-president-COO

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest information technology services firm, today announced the appointment of Aarthi Subramanian as executive director-president and chief operating officer of the company.

The appointment is for a term of five years, commencing from May 1, 2025, to April 30, 2030.

“This is to inform you that, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors has approved today the appointment of Aarthi Subramanian (DIN: 07121802) as executive director – president and chief operating officer of the company for a term of five years,” said a filing from the company on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

She is also a board member of the firm.

The last time TCS had a chief operating officer role was before 2009, when N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, was appointed to that position.