Myntra's chief product & technology officer Raghu Krishnananda to step down

Raghu Krishnananda, who has served as chief product and technology officer (CPTO) at Walmart-owned fashion e-commerce platform Myntra, has resigned and is expected to transition out of the company in the coming weeks, according to an internal communication.

“After a stint of over five years, Raghu has decided to explore the next chapter of life outside of Myntra,” Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer (CEO), Myntra, said in the internal mail sent to employees, a copy of which has been reviewed by Business Standard. “As we seek the right talent to take on his responsibilities, Raghu’s direct reports will report to me in the interim. I thank him for his contributions and wish him success in the journey ahead,” she added.

An alumnus of New Jersey Institute of Technology and NYU Stern School of Business, Krishnananda led a top-notch team at Myntra spanning business intelligence, design, product management, and IT and security. This included defining the product and technology vision and driving execution to build a world-class online fashion platform for consumers, brands and sellers.

“Raghu has played an instrumental role in fostering a culture of curiosity, innovation and excellence,” said Sinha. “As CPTO, he has led his teams to ensure that our tech and product strategy remains agile, scalable and closely aligned with business goals.”

In February, Flipkart’s chief product and technology officer Jeyandran Venugopal stepped down after an eight-year stint at the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm, according to an internal note from CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. He had attributed the decision to “personal reasons”.