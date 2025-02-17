Anurag Mehrotra appointed managing director of JSW MG Motor India

Anurag Mehrotra, who was president and managing director of Ford India between 2017 and 2021, has been appointed the managing director of JSW MG Motor.

JSW MG Motor said its CEO emeritus, Rajeev Chaba, will continue to advise the management and shareholders as a member of the joint steering committee.

Yu De, assistant to SAIC president and head of international operations, SAIC Motor, said, “We are grateful to Rajeev for his exceptional leadership in building the MG brand in India. Anurag’s diverse experience and deep understanding of domestic and international market dynamics will be critical in taking this journey to the next level.”

In 2024, China's SAIC Motor Corporation restructured its investment in MG Motor India, bringing in Indian stakeholders to strengthen local operations and align with regulatory requirements. JSW Group acquired a 35 per cent stake, while an Indian financial institution (IFI) secured 8 per cent, dealers 3 per cent, and 5 per cent was allocated for an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). This resulted in Indian entities collectively holding a 51 per cent majority, reducing SAIC’s direct control to 49 per cent.

With this new structure, SAIC has taken a step back from day-to-day operations, while JSW is playing a more active role in shaping MG Motor India's strategy.

JSW MG has previously announced plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore to enhance its production capacity and introduce a new vehicle, including electric vehicles, every three to six months. The expansion plans include setting up a second manufacturing plant in Gujarat, near its existing facility in Halol.

As part of its expansion, JSW MG Motor launched the Windsor EV in October 2024. The model received a strong market response, making it India's top-selling electric car.