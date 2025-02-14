Wipro names Amit Kumar global head of consulting biz to boost capabilities

Wipro announced the appointment of Amit Kumar as managing partner and global head of its consulting business as it looks to boost capabilities in that segment.

Kumar, who will report to chief executive Srini Palia, will lead the company's efforts to drive consulting-led, AI-powered growth and guide clients through business and technology changes.

He will leverage Wipro’s expertise to deliver transformative AI, data, and industry solutions, helping businesses scale and grow amid digital disruption, the company said in a statement.

"His experience in driving exponential business growth, combined with his passion for innovation and results-driven approach, makes him the ideal leader to propel our consulting business into an exciting new future and deliver superior value to our clients," Palia said in a statement.

Kumar’s appointment comes at a time when Wipro has been banking on acquisitions to strengthen its presence in the consulting business, which is dominated by Accenture.

Wipro bought Applied Value Technologies, a Massachusetts-based IT services consulting firm, for about $40 million in December.

Prior to joining Wipro, Kumar was the managing director for Accenture Consulting, where his roles included leading the Americas market and Industry X Consulting over the last 17 years.