Naair will join the company's Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and report directly to Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Limited, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
Biocon Biologics on Wednesday announced the appointment of Deepali Naair as Global Head Brand & Corporate Communications, effective immediately.

Deepali will lead the global brand and corporate communications function, responsible for defining and executing an integrated strategy that spans brand positioning, digital presence, regulatory and statutory communications, financial and corporate reporting, media relations, and employer branding, Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, said in a statement.

With over three decades of experience across India, ASEAN, and Australia, Naair brings deep expertise in brand building, marketing, and corporate reputation.

In her most recent role as Group Chief Marketing Officer at CKA Birla Group, she was instrumental in shaping the Group's corporate identity, launching new brands, and driving strategic transformations, Biocon Biologics stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bioconcorporate leadership

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

