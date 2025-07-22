Home / Companies / People / Paytm CFO to retire from company board, ex-bureaucrat Bimal Julka resigns

Paytm CFO to retire from company board, ex-bureaucrat Bimal Julka resigns

Former bureaucrat Bimal Julka, a non-executive independent director of Paytm, has resigned from the board, according to the filing

Paytm
Paytm's general counsel Urvashi Sahai will be appointed as an additional director in the capacity of Whole-time Director and designated as key managerial personnel of the company for a term of five years. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:51 PM IST
Paytm owner One97 Communications' Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Madhur Deora will step down from the board as he is not seeking reappointment, according to a regulatory filing.

Former bureaucrat Bimal Julka, a non-executive independent director of Paytm, has resigned from the board, according to the filing.

"Madhur Deora, Executive Director, President and Group CFO, being a director liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), is not seeking reappointment at the ensuing AGM," the filing said.

Deora will continue in his full-time role as President and Group Chief Financial Officer of Paytm and will also support the CEO in expanding the business & strengthening profitability.

"I have been on the board for about two-and-a-half, three years. There was never the intention that this should be a permanent thing. We wanted one executive director on the board, so I did a term. Now our general counsel is being nominated for this," Deora said.

Paytm's general counsel Urvashi Sahai will be appointed as an additional director in the capacity of Whole-time Director and designated as key managerial personnel of the company for a term of five years.

"On a personal level, I have been very much looking forward over the last two or three years to drive some business priorities for the company. But quite frankly, we did not have the bandwidth with everything else that was going on. I am really looking forward to going back and driving certain big business initiatives and we just need to free up bandwidth for that," Deora said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :PaytmOne97 Communicationsdigital payment

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

