Paytm CFO to retire from company board, ex-bureaucrat Bimal Julka resigns

Paytm owner One97 Communications' Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Madhur Deora will step down from the board as he is not seeking reappointment, according to a regulatory filing.

Former bureaucrat Bimal Julka, a non-executive independent director of Paytm, has resigned from the board, according to the filing.

"Madhur Deora, Executive Director, President and Group CFO, being a director liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), is not seeking reappointment at the ensuing AGM," the filing said.

Deora will continue in his full-time role as President and Group Chief Financial Officer of Paytm and will also support the CEO in expanding the business & strengthening profitability.