'Doomscrolling can get you attention, but you can't make a business of it'

Balaji is currently looking at its best phase ever. We’ve just had a good release this year. (Bhooth Bangla grossed ₹270 crore at the box office globally and is among the top movies of 2026 so far.) While it continues its old format of business, Balaji will now own the IP. This is because when you build IPs, and if your IPs are successful, you end up across the media. If you can build a multimedium IP, you actually don’t even know how far and how the new medium will support the older IPs. It’s like music with new avenues coming in. YouTube has rejuvenated old IPs. Gaming will come and build IPs that you own in a way that you can’t even imagine. There is a whole world out there waiting to open up.