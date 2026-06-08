We'll definitely win in India: Amazon country manager Samir Kumar

If I go to a small seller in Gujarat who's selling dolls, and she wanted to list that doll on our France website, earlier, that seller wouldn't have had the capability, even with the selling tools we had. Now, with our AI selling assistant, you take a picture of the product, and we can list it on the platform. We have AI that enables translation. Your entire product listing is created first in Gujarati or English, then translated into French and listed on Amazon.fr. In each one of those steps, AI is making it possible. I see a big opportunity with our seller community.