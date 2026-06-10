'AI conversations now shifting to RoI, ethical use, value creation'

Bajaj: We see a lot more traction in services than in manufacturing. It is not that the applications are not there, but there is bigger disruption in services, at least at the moment. In manufacturing, the disruption is limited to certain functions.

Bajaj: We are talking to organisations that are in different phases of AI adoption. Some are at very advanced stages, where they have gone past the entire exercise of identifying areas and RoI. They want to know how they can actually scale up those use cases. Then there is the whole issue around infrastructure — for example, how to ensure there is no violation of data privacy requirements. There is a whole element that needs to be examined and, at times, redesigned to generate benefits, whether in terms of effectiveness or efficiency.