'AI conversations now shifting to RoI, ethical use, value creation'

What happened in a lot of companies was that there was an eagerness to adopt AI without, perhaps, an overall strategy. Business objectives will have to align. For example, if you just say to your employees, “We're going to measure your use of AI”, but don't give them clear expectations, you may get an inadvertent consequence. In fact, there is speculation about a public company in the US where people are just logging time on these tools because that is what their performance is measured on, but not necessarily generating value.
When you are advising a firm on AI, is the approach also cautious?