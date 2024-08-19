Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HCLTech appoints Shiv Walia as new CFO, Prateek Aggarwal to step down

Walia is a graduate in Commerce from SRCC, Delhi, a cost accountant, and a chartered accountant from both India and Australia

HCL Tech, HCL
HCL Tech (Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:03 PM IST
HCLTech announced that it has appointed Shiv Walia as the chief financial officer (CFO), effective from September 6, 2024.

Walia will be taking over from Prateek Aggarwal, who, after serving in this role since October 1, 2018, has decided to step down to pursue opportunities outside HCLTech. Aggarwal will continue to be with HCLTech until September 6, 2024.

Walia started his professional career with HCL in 1993 and has served in several finance leadership roles over the years. He is currently corporate vice president and global head of FP&A and business finance operations.

“Shiv Walia has been integral to our success over the years. As a seasoned finance leader, he has played key roles across our various geographies and businesses through multiple business cycles and has extensive knowledge of HCLTech’s businesses and clients," said C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech.

He further said, “His financial acumen, international experience, and pragmatic approach will be invaluable as we respond to technology shifts with speed and continue our profitable growth journey over the coming years.”

“I also want to thank Prateek for his contributions to HCLTech over the last 12 years and wish him the very best for his future endeavors.”

Walia is a graduate in Commerce from SRCC, Delhi, a cost accountant, and a chartered accountant from both India and Australia. He has over three decades of experience performing various leadership roles in the finance function, working in India, Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

He was elevated to corporate vice president – finance for HCLTech in April 2024 and is presently responsible for financial planning and accounting, and business finance operations, including overseeing the finance operations of acquired entities.
Topics :HCLTechIndian CFOsIndia's chief financial officers

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

