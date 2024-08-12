Deepak Sood appointed as whole time member (non-life) of Irdai

Deepak Sood has been appointed as Whole Time Member (Non-Life) of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) by the Central Government on Monday.

Sood currently serves as the Independent Director at Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited and Non-Executive Director at Gimar Insurance Brokers. He will serve as the Whole Time Member until he attains the age of 62 years or until further orders from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is earlier.

He previously worked as CEO of Avantha Ergo and Future Generali India Insurance and held leadership roles at Bajaj Allianz, Zurich Financial Services, and United India Insurance.