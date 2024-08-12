Deepak Sood appointed as whole time member (non-life) of Irdai
He previously worked as CEO of Avantha Ergo and Future Generali India Insurance and held leadership roles at Bajaj Allianz, Zurich Financial Services, and United India InsuranceAathira Varier Mumbai
Deepak Sood has been appointed as Whole Time Member (Non-Life) of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) by the Central Government on Monday.
Sood currently serves as the Independent Director at Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited and Non-Executive Director at Gimar Insurance Brokers. He will serve as the Whole Time Member until he attains the age of 62 years or until further orders from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is earlier.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He previously worked as CEO of Avantha Ergo and Future Generali India Insurance and held leadership roles at Bajaj Allianz, Zurich Financial Services, and United India Insurance.
The position of Member (Non-Life) had fallen vacant after Thomas Devasia retired from the post on July 12, 2024.
The government had interviewed Rajeshwari Singh, CMD, National Insurance Company; Randip Singh Jagpal, executive director, Irdai; CS Radhika, executive director, GIC Re; Deepak Sood, consultant at Prudent Corporate Advisory Services; Balasubramanian Pulicat, general manager of Saudi Arabian Insurance Company; and Sanjay Jha, general manager, Oman Insurance.