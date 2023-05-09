Home / Companies / People / Our recovery is more than slippages: Indian Bank MD & CEO Shanti Lal Jain

Our recovery is more than slippages: Indian Bank MD & CEO Shanti Lal Jain

'The bank is adequately capitalised. But in case of need, we have taken enabling provisions from the board and shareholders'

Shine Jacob
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
State-run Indian Bank has set a recovery target of Rs 8,000 crore. The bank expects a loan book growth of 12 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24). SHANTI LAL JAIN, managing director and chief executive officer, Indian Bank, in conversation with Shine Jacob, talks about the worries in the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) segment, corporate credit growth, and guidance for FY24. Excerpts:
Your dependency on retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) is 62 per cent. What is your strategy?
Risk is well-spread, which is why we continue to maintain profit. Retail is growing by 13 per cent, home loans (including mortgage) by 11 per cent, automotive loans by 28 per cent, and personal loans by 46 per cent. Crop loans and jewellery loans are growing by 20 per cent, investment credit by 30 per cent, and infrastructure by 28 per cent.

